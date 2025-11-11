Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Given a $4.87 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) received a $4.87 price target from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Energy Vault from $0.50 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Energy Vault Stock Up 19.0%

Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,919,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Energy Vault has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $683.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 279.38% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. Energy Vault has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Vault news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,934,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,550.02. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,182,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,419,483.20. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 132,400 shares of company stock worth $288,130 and sold 200,000 shares worth $584,000. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

