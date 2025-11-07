CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $96.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

NYSE:CF opened at $81.41 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

