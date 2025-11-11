Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.74 and last traded at $102.9160. Approximately 512,870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 480,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Northland Securities set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Camtek to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Camtek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $125.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

