Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,453,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 591% from the average session volume of 210,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.