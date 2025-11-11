iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.43 and last traded at C$37.43, with a volume of 2231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.09.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.28.

About iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the MSCI Europe Investable Market Index (the Index), net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

