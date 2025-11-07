JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Stock Price

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centuri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Centuri alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centuri

Centuri Stock Down 2.8%

CTRI stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. Centuri has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Centuri had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $825.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Centuri’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Centuri has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centuri

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Centuri by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 238.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Centuri by 121.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Centuri during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Centuri during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.