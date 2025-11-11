Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Posts Earnings Results

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.30%.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AGRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 254,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,448. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $815.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.62.
Adecoagro Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 444.0%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 48.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 229,180.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 116,882 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 20.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 115.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 191,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
