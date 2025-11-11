Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,001,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the previous session’s volume of 496,739 shares.The stock last traded at $16.9450 and had previously closed at $16.90.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
