Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,001,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the previous session’s volume of 496,739 shares.The stock last traded at $16.9450 and had previously closed at $16.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,586.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

