Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eagleford Energy had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 14.90%.

Eagleford Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eagleford Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 156,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Eagleford Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 million and a P/E ratio of 33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Eagleford Energy Company Profile

Featured Stories

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

