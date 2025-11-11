Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Television Fran (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Television Fran Trading Down 9.4%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.
About Television Fran
TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies.
