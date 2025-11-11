Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.16 and last traded at $100.90, with a volume of 154739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,552.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

