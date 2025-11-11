Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) was up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.9780. Approximately 727,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,543,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

