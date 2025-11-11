Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.76 and last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 4459245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.24.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.22). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,247.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,278,256.45. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 6,562 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $297,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,900. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 154,438 shares of company stock worth $7,588,537 over the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 42.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,219,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,261,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,765,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,498,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.