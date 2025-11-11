Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.The company had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pagaya Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Pagaya Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,550,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 5.83. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $44.99.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $16.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insider Activity

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Tami Rosen sold 15,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $461,748.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $866,002.13. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 13,304 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $540,408.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 96,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,468.70. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,010. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 57.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.