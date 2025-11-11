Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sirius XM Call Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 44,890 call options on the company. This is an increase of 307% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,028 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sirius XM from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $39,925.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $432,129.16. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 165.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,922 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 661.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,313 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,781,000 after purchasing an additional 170,155 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,281,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. 1,204,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,948. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.74) EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.