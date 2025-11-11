Top Chinese Stocks To Research – November 11th

Diageo, UP Fintech, and Regencell Bioscience are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Chinese stocks” are equity securities issued by companies that are incorporated in China or derive a substantial portion of their revenue from Chinese operations, and they can include mainland A‑shares, Hong Kong–listed H‑shares, and foreign‑listed depositary receipts (e.g., ADRs). Investors can buy them on mainland exchanges (Shanghai, Shenzhen), in Hong Kong, or on overseas markets, and should consider China‑specific factors such as regulatory policy, currency exposure, market access rules, and corporate governance when assessing risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

