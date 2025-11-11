Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

SCR stock traded up C$0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.31. 58,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,353. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. Strathcona Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.75 and a 1 year high of C$41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.42.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.

