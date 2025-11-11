CoreWeave’s (CRWV) Underperform Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 59.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWV. Barclays increased their price target on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Arete raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded down $16.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.92. 64,743,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,340,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion and a PE ratio of -78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CoreWeave has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.50.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock worth $4,592,624,537 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Articles

