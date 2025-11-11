Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 462,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 545% from the average session volume of 71,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.
See Also
