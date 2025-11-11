Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of TLS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,100. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $482.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 52,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $347,127.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 185,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,554.20. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 255,449 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $1,734,498.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,338,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,089,759.42. This trade represents a 16.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 537,544 shares of company stock worth $3,579,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Telos by 683.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

