Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$121.00 to C$114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.
CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$119.62.
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
