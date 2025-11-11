ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

ADEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADENTRA

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA Company Profile

Shares of TSE ADEN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 36,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.35. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

(Get Free Report)

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.