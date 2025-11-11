ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
ADEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.
