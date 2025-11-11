Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 57.4% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

