AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 163722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

AIA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.

AIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.2208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 229.0%.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

