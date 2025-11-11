Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 56.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.85 million. Quanterix updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Quanterix Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 500,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,700. The stock has a market cap of $229.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.12. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Quanterix by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.