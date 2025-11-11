Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.4020, with a volume of 22968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 794.0%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

