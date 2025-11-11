Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.2750, with a volume of 694231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Invested Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 224.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the period.

About Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

