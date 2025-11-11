Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKYGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $16.21. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Paramount Skydance shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 4,111,968 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSKY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Skydance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth about $7,363,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

