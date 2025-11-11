Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.4%

NUVL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.40. 17,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $2,447,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,489.06. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 32,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $3,254,262.85. Following the sale, the director owned 1,383,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,677,821.88. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 273,071 shares of company stock worth $24,625,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 23.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nuvalent by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

