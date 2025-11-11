Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.
Nuvalent Stock Up 0.4%
NUVL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.40. 17,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $2,447,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,489.06. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 32,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $3,254,262.85. Following the sale, the director owned 1,383,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,677,821.88. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 273,071 shares of company stock worth $24,625,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUVL
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- ServiceNow’s AI Efficiency Push Has Analysts Targeting Big Gains
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Microsoft and IREN’s $9.7B AI Deal Could Spark MSFT Stock Rally
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.