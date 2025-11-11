APN Resources (LON:APN) Releases Earnings Results

APN Resources (LON:APN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:APN opened at GBX 175 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £437.50 million and a P/E ratio of 28.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.30. APN Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 104.18 and a 52 week high of GBX 189.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on APN Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 215 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of APN Resources from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 price objective on shares of APN Resources in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.

Applied Nutrition plc (LSE: APN) is a leading sports nutrition, health and wellness brand, which formulates and creates nutrition products with a stated aim of being the world’s most trusted and innovative brand in the market.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group sells products in over 85 countries worldwide and has a diverse product range, targeting elite athletes, gym goers and health-conscious consumers.

