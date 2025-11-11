Pembroke Management LTD Buys New Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

