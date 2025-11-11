Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

