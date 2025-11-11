Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
