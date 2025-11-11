Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Kajima Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KAJMY opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. Kajima has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $35.64.
Kajima Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kajima
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Microsoft and IREN’s $9.7B AI Deal Could Spark MSFT Stock Rally
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Data Memory Stocks Beating NVDA This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.