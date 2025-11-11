Mayport LLC Invests $242,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Mayport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1%

PM stock opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

