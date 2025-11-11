Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $206.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $268.04 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $270.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.57 and its 200-day moving average is $193.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,510 shares of company stock worth $1,345,155. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

