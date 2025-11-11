NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Stock Holdings Boosted by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $205.13 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

