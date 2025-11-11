The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 20th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.