The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 20th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $27.58.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Microsoft and IREN’s $9.7B AI Deal Could Spark MSFT Stock Rally
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Data Memory Stocks Beating NVDA This Year
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.