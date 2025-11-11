Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $291.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

