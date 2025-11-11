Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GE opened at $311.75 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a market capitalization of $328.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.87.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

View Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.