Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,406 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 338.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $181.62 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

