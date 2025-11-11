Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 42.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.