Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,262 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.06 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.68 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

