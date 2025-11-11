Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viking by 92.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

VIK stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. Viking’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

