Comparing AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) & Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 4 3 0 2.43

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $74.61 million 3.30 $55.74 million $0.93 8.35 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $275.60 million 4.92 -$119.64 million $0.89 10.97

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 11.03% 14.08% 0.62% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 51.40% 8.34% 1.70%

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

