Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $161.26 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125,563 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $161,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.2% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $7,725,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

