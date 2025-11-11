New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IJR opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.