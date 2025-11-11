IMA Advisory Services Inc. Buys 176 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $626.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $612.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.81. The company has a market cap of $779.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

