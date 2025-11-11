Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $103.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,663.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $81,927,000 after buying an additional 968,919 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

