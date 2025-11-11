Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,923 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 161,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 96,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 42,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $577.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,645 shares of company stock worth $25,825,699 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

